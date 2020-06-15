Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach in jeopardy

A West Palm Beach food pantry has temporarily closed its doors and the need for food is on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salome Mair said though she's a retired health care worker, she still looks out for the well being of seniors she knows. She picks up food for them from the Liberty Movement Food Pantry.
"I'm home not doing much and when I get the food I have 5 or 6 people who are locked in, older people, 80 something. they're just there waiting on me to help them with some food," said Mair.
But today she was told there's no food distribution.
"So, I'm very, very disappointed today," she added.
Pastor Norman Perkins, who oversees the organization, stood outside telling drivers the food pantry is temporarily closed. He said feeding people in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic has outgrown its location on Bristol Drive.
"On a typical day before the pandemic, we were feeding like 250, 300 people. As the pandemic grows along, 500, 600, 800. Last week it was 1200," he said.
Feeding South Florida, which provides the food, said they are in touch with the organization to determine how to move forward with another location.
"Somewhere bigger, somewhere where we don't run into the same situation. We would let the landlord know that traffic is going to be uncomfortable, but it's only for one day," Pastor Perkins said.
He said he may have found a temporary location, but hopes a permanent location becomes available.
"And I'm going to find a will and a way because that's the business I am in, to reach people with the love of Christ through food," Pastor Perkins added.
