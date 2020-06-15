LIVE: Peaceful 'Black Lives Matter' rally in Jupiter Farms

A peaceful "Black Lives Matter" protest is happening on Monday in Jupiter Farms.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered on 133rd Terrance North around 12:30 p.m. to demand justice following the police-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
The group is now marching to spread their message. Palm Beach County deputies are blocking intersections to allow the protesters to safely cross streets in the community.
Monday's peaceful rally was organized by Madison Hollingshed, a Boynton Beach teen dancer who's battling a rare disease and is in need of a bone marrow transplant.
