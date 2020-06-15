Man injured in shooting near Lantana

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning near Lantana.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7800 block of Overlook Road around 10 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital, where he's now in stable condition.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating what led up to the shooting.
No other details, including information about a suspect or suspects, have been released.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
