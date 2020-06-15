Off-duty FWC officer fatally shot in Hendry County

Hendry County deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a Florida Wildlife Conservation (FWC) officer.
Deputies responded to the area of Apache Circle and Nobles Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020 to reports of someone being shot.
They found 30-year-old FWC officer Julian Keen, Jr. had been fatally shot. Keen was off-duty at the time of the shooting.
The Hendry County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the homicide investigation with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Investigators currently have three suspects in custody and are questioning them at this time.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community”, said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death”. Sheriff Whidden continued, “We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother but a role model for the community, he will be missed."
Anyone with information on the crime should contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 863-674-0406.
