Palm Beach County surpasses 9,000 cases of coronavirus

A total of 12,015 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 73 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,435 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 7, followed by 138 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 4; 120 in Martin, which is an increase of 4; 32 in Indian River, an increase of 4, and 18 in Okeechobee, which was no change.