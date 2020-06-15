Palm Beach County surpasses 9,000 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in Florida with 1,758 in one day as the death toll increased by 7 to 2,938, including 3 in Palm Beach County to 429, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
The number of cases rose to 77,326, including residents and nonresidents. Palm Beach County has climbed past 9,000 cases and is 71 behind Broward. Palm Beach County's death total has been second in the state behind Miami-Dade.
For 12 of past 13 days, the number of cases have been more than four digits, including 2,016 Sunday. The record was 2,581 Saturday, breaking the mark of 1,902 Friday and 1,698 Thursday. Last Monday, the increase was 966.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for 13 days in a row with an increase of 1,738 Monday and 75,388 total. The total number of deaths, including nonresidents, was 3,022, a statistic the state doesn't list on its dashboard or daily report.
The increased cases were second in the nation on Sunday -- behind California's 2,062 -- as testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida, and the state has eased restrictions.
In Palm Beach County, the number of cases increased by 182, compared with the record of 391 on Sunday. The previous record was 322 on Friday. The rise was 1,686 over one week to 23.0 percent.
The Treasure Coast area has 108 more cases – 48 in Martin County, 43 in St. Lucie, 11 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee. The total rise was 134 Sunday.
Over seven days, St. Lucie County rose by 272 cases for 30.8 percent, Martin County by 301 for 29.0 percent, Indian River County by 41 for 24.7 percent and Okeechobee County by 51 for 37.0 percent.
On Sunday, the state death toll rose by 6, dramatically lower than the increase of 48 on Saturday and 29 on Friday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Monday, the increase was 12.
In the Treasure Coast area, Indian River rose by 1 death to 12 -- a 49-year-old woman and the first fatality 10 days. Remaining the same were st. Lucie with 36, Martin with 18 Okeechobee with none.
Adding one death Sunday were St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 1 to 826. Broward up 1 to 358, which is 71 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 132 with no change.
With 6 of the 7 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,689 deaths for 57.5 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate remained 5.4 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 8.3 percent compared with 5.2 percent the day before.
In all, there were 21,172 tests compared with 38,591 additional tests the day before. Total tests reached 1,431,992 with 1,352,858 negative results and the remaining 980 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.8 percent in the state compared with 5.5 percent in the United States and 5.5 percent worldwide, which passed 435,000 deaths and near neared 8 million cases Sunday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.8 percent, compared with Broward at 3.9 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.9 percent in St. Lucie, 5.6 percent in Indian River and 1.5 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim in the state is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 17 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus in data through Sunday. The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,044 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-five percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 65 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 37 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 925 cases of infants to 4 years old, including 46 hospitalized, and 20,14 from 5 to 14 with 38 in the hospital.
In Palm Beach County, the youngest is a woman 30 and the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 422.
Two Palm Beach County deaths were listed as verified Monday in the state report, an 89-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 1,949 cases, an increase of 46. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,883 to 1,932. Boca Raton has 814, a rise of 19, followed by Delray Beach with 647 vs. 638, Boynton Beach with 864 vs. 849 and Belle Glade with 499, with no increase. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 589, an increase of 33.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 4 to 27 compared to only 3 on May 25.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 9,015 cases out of 108,553 total tested for 8.3 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 22,197 positive cases out of 237,770 tested for 9.3 percent, and Broward is second with 9,086 cases and 134,790 tested for 6.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 926 positive out of 17,644 for 5.2 percent, Martin with 1,218 of 12,748 for 9.6 percent, Indian River with 216 out of 8,762 for 2.4 percent and Okeechobee with 189 out of 2,401 for 7.9 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 12,015 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 73 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,435 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 7, followed by 138 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 4; 120 in Martin, which is an increase of 4; 32 in Indian River, an increase of 4, and 18 in Okeechobee, which was no change.
More than half of the deaths, 1,543, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 184 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 8 more death than Florida, including 13 Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 137 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 356 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,589 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 55.7 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 117,853 with 326 fatalities Sunday -- the lowest since 304 on March 25 and fifth day in a row of deaths under 1,000 after 702 Saturday, 791 Friday, 904 Thursday, 982 Wednesday. Johns Hopkins reports 115,732 deaths.
Cases hit 2,162,144 with 19,920 additional ones Sunday. Last Sunday, there were 373 additional deaths and 18,905 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 4.8 percent with a gain of 5,384.
Massachusetts reported the most additional deaths in the nation, 48, for third overall. Second with 35 were No. 2 New Jersey and No. 1 New York, which had 799 in one day in April.
The others were No. 4 Illinois with 19, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 11, No. 6 Michigan with 3, No. 7 California with 26, No. 8 Connecticut with 15, No. 9 Louisiana with 10.
Georgia is in 13th with an increase of 5. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 19th with an increase of 9 Sunday.
One week ago Monday in the United States, were 113,055, two weeks ago there were 107,163, three weeks ago there were 99,798, four weeks ago 91,981, five weeks ago 81,847, six weeks ago 69,921, seven weeks ago 56,795, eight weeks ago 42,853, nine weeks ago 27,515, 10 weeks ago 13,298, 11 weeks ago 4,066, 12 weeks ago 689, 13 weeks ago 95`, 12 weeks ago 26, 15 weeks ago 16, 16 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 10.0 percent of the 3,258 additional deaths – a percentage that has been declining – and 27.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The death toll Saturday was 4,229.
The one week world death increase is 7.4 percent with a gain of 30,093 Sunday.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil, which moved past United Kingdom into second place behind the United States on Friday, has 43,389, including 598 Saturday -- the most in the world -- after 890 Saturday. The record is 1,492 last week. One week ago, the total was 36,499 and 29314 two weeks ago. Brazil also reported 17,086 new cases, four days after a record 33,100. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 850,796.
Mexico reported 269 more deaths late Sunday after 424 Saturday as well as 3,494 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 9,9930 to 17,141 in two weeks into seventh place.
Six European nations are in the top 10 but they are reporting the lowest increases since the outbreak.
The United Kingdom's 36 additional deaths are the lowest since 35 on March 22 from a high of 1,172 for third with 41,696. Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 44 additional deaths, the lowest since 36 on March 7. No. 4 Spain has remained at 961 since April 2, No. 5 France reported 5 compared with a high of 1,494, No. 8 Belgium added 5 and Germany 3.
Like Brazil and Mexico, the deaths and cases have been surging in India, reporting 321 more deaths after 309 Saturday for ninth place. India has risen from 5,408 to 9,520 deaths in two weeks. The Asian nation reported 11,275 cases Sunday, near its record.
Canada reported 39 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 13 Russia had 119 additional deaths and 6,948 cases and a total of 528,964 behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported no new deaths after 20 Sunday to remain at 4,874 for 16th place as well as 38 new cases. Neighboring Norway had no deaths for the fourth day in a row to stay at 242 as well as 1 more case.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 49 cases Monday after 57 cases Sunday, the highest since 89 on April 13.
