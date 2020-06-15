Protesters demand racial equality during rally in Jupiter Farms

More than 100 demonstrators marched with an important message in Jupiter Farms on Monday, demanding racial equality in what some consider to be a racist community.
"I organized this protest to spread love, hopefully to promote equality, and stop racism," said Madison Hollingshed, a Boynton Beach teen dancer who's battling a rare disease and is in need of a bone marrow transplant.
With Hollingshed leading the way on Monday, dozens of protesters marched for miles along a rural stretch of 130th Avenue North, holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Equal Has No Color."
"We're taking a stance here today to make that change for equality and for unity," said one protester, who added that her family has been the victim of repeated racism in Jupiter Farms.
Those acts of racism, she said, included having their basketball hoop shot out and having people march by their home carrying Confederate flags.
"We're calling attention to, not all, because not everybody is in the Farms is racist," the protester said. "But those that are racist, we're calling them out today saying that we're gonna take back our community."
Monday's rally was the latest protest we've seen across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as demonstrators continue to demand justice following the police-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
"There's definitely a ton of opportunity for work that needs to be completed here in the Farms," one protester said. "A lot of residents here have been terrified of the things they've experienced, to speak out, especially people of color."
