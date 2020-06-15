Signs of improvement in Palm Beach County job market

As the reopening of the economy moves forward, employers seem willing to begin hiring again.
“Things are getting a little bit better tending. A little bit better in the job market,” said Tom Veenstra at the Career Source Center in Palm Beach County.
“This week we have about little over 2,700 available jobs for people in the county whereas two weeks ago we only had 300,” Veenstra said.
Health care, accommodation and food services, retail trade, educational services, and management are the leading categories for jobs Veenstra said.
On June 25, Career Source will be involved with a virtual job fair.
“People can stay at home go off their computer or mobile phone and they can be interviewed by a number of employers,” Veenstra said.
Some are turning to unique ways to find work.
Felipe Perez has been out on the I-95 exit ramp at Boynton Beach Boulevard looking for a job as a junior software engineer.
“I’ve had such a positive response I’ve had people ask me if I’m able to do other types of jobs in software engineering and unfortunately my field isn’t directed into that, I’d be happy to learn,” Perez said.
Last week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended the waiver of searching for work to collect unemployment benefits for another three weeks through July 4.
