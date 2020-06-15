Some back at work but concerned over new coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County

Amit Rampersad is back on the ones and twos. He'd been out of work since March. To keep the music playing, he would DJ on Facebook with a live stream. But Monday afternoon he's spinning at Benny's on the Beach in Lake Worth Beach.
"It feels good to be out with people, I mean, it's not many people but it's just a feel," he said.
Before COVID-19, he was a busy man.
"I did Roxy for Sunday brunch, the Loft on Saturday's, the Copper Blues on some Friday's to mix it around and stuff based in Miami," he said.
We spoke with Amit back in May after he'd lost everything, struggled to get unemployment, and broke through to help others.
"My buddy Brandon who needed help. We did his application live and we streamed it and that's where we took off from," he said.
More than 100 new cases of the deadly coronavirus were recorded over the weekend in Palm Beach County.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County has more than tripled from the same time last month. Amit is worried things will shut down again.
"If they have the opportunity to sit at home and the government can help to like keep it calm and safe then we should be doing that," he said.
Until then he will share the music.
"It's a good time and creates good energy," Patrick Cook said.
And that's all Amit is looking for, a good time and to put a little money in his pocket to live.
