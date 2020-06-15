Woman, dog found dead in Weston lake

A woman and her dog were found dead Monday morning in a Weston lake, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.
BSO divers pulled the woman's body from the lake in the 500 block of Racquet Club Road.
Sheriff's spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to the neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. after the woman's husband reported her missing. He told deputies he saw his dog floating in the lake, along with a pair of his wife's sandals.
Divers eventually searched the lake and retrieved the body. Investigators said there were no apparent signs of trauma.
Homicide and crime scene detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, but foul play is not suspected.
