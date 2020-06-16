Coronavirus state cases up record 2,783; death toll nears 3,000; Palm Beach County up 9

A total of 12,206 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 91 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,473 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 38 compared with 7 the day before, followed by 140 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 2; 128 in Martin, which is an increase of 8; 44 in Indian River, an increase of 12, and 19 in Okeechobee, which is an increase of 1.