Coronavirus state cases up record 2,783; death toll nears 3,000; Palm Beach County up 9

Coronavirus cases in Florida climbed a record 2,783 in one day as the death toll skyrocketed by 55 to 2,993, including Palm Beach County rising by 9 to 438, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The state cases were more than 1,000 above Monday's figure, 1,758 and broke the record on Saturday of 2,581.
The number of cases rose to 80,109, including residents and nonresidents. Palm Beach County rose by 247 cases, which is less than the record set Sunday of 391, for a total of 9,262, third behind Broward. Palm Beach County has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade, also the leader in deaths.
For 13 of past 14 days, the cases have been four digits. The case increase was 2,016 Sunday. Saturday's record broke the marks of 1,902 Friday and 1,698 Thursday. Last Tuesday, the increase was 1,096.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for 14 days in a row with an increase of 2,740 Tuesday and 78,128 total. The total number of deaths, including nonresidents, was 3,030 through Monday, a statistic the state doesn't list on its dashboard or daily report.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The increased cases were third in the nation Monday -- behind California's 2,719 and Texas' 2,138 -- as testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida, and the state has eased restrictions. However, the positive rate also has been trending up in the past week.
Palm Beach County has risen by 1,744 case in one week for a 23.2 percent gain.
The Treasure Coast area has 157 more cases – 78 in Martin County, 55 in St. Lucie, 18 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee. The total rise was 108 Monday.
Over seven days, Martin County by 362 for 38.8 percent,St. Lucie County rose by 212 cases for 31.7 percent, Indian River County by 67 for 40.1percent and Okeechobee County by 52 for 36.4 percent.
Deaths rose by 228 in the state over seven days for 8.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 65 for 17.4 percent. Those numbers are higher than the U.S. figure of 4.6 percent and world with 7.4 percent.
On Monday, the state death toll rose by 7 compared with 6 Sunday and dramatically lower than the increases of 48 Saturday and 29 Friday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Tuesday, the increase was 53.
In the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie County rose by 2 to 38. Remaining the same were Martin with 18, Indian River with 12 and Okeechobee none.
Indian River added one death Monday, the first in 10 days, as Palm Beach County gained 3.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 21 to 847. Broward remained at 358 and has risen by only 14 in one week. Lee is in fourth place with 136 with an increase of 4.
With 32 of the 55 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,711 deaths for 57.2 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate increased to 5.5 percent from 5.4 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 9.2 percent compared with 8.3 percent the day before.
In all, there were 30,133 tests compared with 21,172 additional tests the day before. Total tests reached 1,461,297 with 1,380,200 negative results and the remaining 988 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.7 percent in the state compared with 5.4 percent in the United States and 5.4 percent worldwide, which passed 438,000 deaths and past 8.1 million cases Monday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.7 percent, compared with Broward at 3.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.9 percent in St. Lucie, 5.1 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim in the state is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 17 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus in data through Monday. The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,044 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-five percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 65 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 37 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 925 cases of infants to 4 years old, including 46 hospitalized, and 20,14 from 5 to 14 with 38 in the hospital at one time.
In Palm Beach County, the youngest is a woman 30 and the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday. Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 423.
Two Palm Beach County deaths were listed as verified Monday in the state report, an 89-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 1,949 cases, an increase of 46. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,883 to 1,932. Boca Raton has 814, a rise of 19, followed by Delray Beach with 647 vs. 638, Boynton Beach with 864 vs. 849 and Belle Glade with 499, with no increase. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 589, an increase of 33.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 4 to 27 compared to only 3 on May 25. The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 9,262 cases out of 110,684 total tested for 8.4 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 22,741 positive cases out of 242,429 tested for 9.4 percent, and Broward is second with 9,498 cases and 148,549 tested for 6.4 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 981 positive out of 18,170 for 5.4 percent, Martin with 1,296 of 13,337 for 9.7 percent, Indian River with 234 out of 91,76 for 2.6 percent and Okeechobee with 195 out of 2,450 for 8.0 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 12,206 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 91 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,473 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 38 compared with 7 the day before, followed by 140 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 2; 128 in Martin, which is an increase of 8; 44 in Indian River, an increase of 12, and 19 in Okeechobee, which is an increase of 1.
More than half of the deaths, 1,546, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 186 in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 9 more deaths than Florida, including 8 Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 139 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 357 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,591 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 56.3 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 118,283 with 425 fatalities Monday and sixth day in a row of deaths under 1,000 after 321 Sunday, 702 Saturday, 791 Friday, 904 Thursday, 982 Wednesday. Johns Hopkins reports 115,732 deaths.
Cases hit 2,182,950 with 20,722 additional ones Monday. Last Monday, there were 586 additional deaths and 19,044 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase had a gain of 5,228. New Jersey reported the most additional deaths in the nation, 49, for second overall. Second most with 43 were Georgia in 13th. No. 1 New York, which had 799 in one day in April, was third with 41.
The others in the top 10 were No. 3 Massachusetts with 23, No. 4 Illinois with 18, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 32, No. 6 Michigan with 1, No. 7 California with 30, No. 8 Connecticut with 3, No. 9 Louisiana with 4.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 19th with an increase of 4 Monday.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, were 114,148, two weeks ago there were 109,299, three weeks ago there were 100,800, four weeks ago 93,750, five weeks ago 83,920, six weeks ago 72,450, seven weeks ago 59,418, eight weeks ago 45,651, nine weeks ago 30,156, 10 weeks ago 15,561, 11 weeks ago 5,161, 12 weeks ago 957, 13 weeks ago 121`, 12 weeks ago 30, 15 weeks ago 9, 16 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 12.4 percent of the 3,415 additional deaths – a percentage that has been declining – and 27.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The death toll Sunday was 3,263. The one week world death increase was 30,356.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, continues to have skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil, which moved past United Kingdom into second place behind the United States on Friday, has 44,118, including 729 Monday -- the most in the world -- after 598Sunday. The record is 1,492 last week. One week ago, the total was 37,312 and 30,040 two weeks ago. Brazil also reported 23,675 new cases, the most in the world. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 891,556.
Mexico reported 439 more deaths late Sunday after 269 Sunday as well as 3,427 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 10,167 to 17,580 in two weeks into seventh place.
Five European nations are in the top 10 but they are reporting the lowest increases since the outbreak.
The United Kingdom reported 38 additional deaths after 36 Sunday from a high of 1,172 for third with 41,696. Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 26, the lowest since 11 on March 2. No. 4 Spain has remained at 961 since April 2, No. 5 France reported 29 compared with a high of 1,494 and No. 8 Belgium added 6. Germany dropped out of the top 10 with 15 more deaths and was replaced by Iran, which added 113.
Like Brazil and Mexico, the deaths and cases have been surging in India, reporting 395 more deaths after 321 Sunday for ninth place. India has risen from 5,608 to 9,915 deaths in two weeks. The Asian nation reported 10,243 cases Monday, third in the world for the day and fourth overall.
Canada reported 29 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 13 Russia had 143 additional deaths and 8,246 cases and a total of 537,992 behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 17 new deaths after 0 Sunday to rise to 4,891 for 16th place as well as 139 new cases. Neighboring Norway had no deaths for the fifth day in a row to stay at 242 as well as 16 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 40 cases Tuesday after 49 cases Monday and 57 cases Sunday, the highest since 89 on April 13.
Scripps Only Content 2020