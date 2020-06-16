Delray Beach business fined for violating coronavirus order

A local business owner has to pay a hefty fine after reopening her cafe for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. The issue? The restrictions in place for restaurants.
"They slapped her with a $3,000 fine," Attorney Amanda Bright said.
Bright represents Dina Branham, the owner of the Wine House Social in Delray Beach. Branham was fined for not only violating the governor's COVID-19 executive order but the city's resolution. Tuesday, Branham faced a special magistrate and admitted to being in violation but said it was a misunderstanding.
"She had read the 'Phase Two' executive order and thought that was the most up to date, the most accurate one not realizing that had not been put into place," Bright said.
The city's code enforcement division sees the situation differently. The department issued Branham a warning for serving customers at the bar on Saturday. They came back two hours later for a re-inspection. Inspectors noticed the place was still serving customers at the bar. The next morning code enforcement served Branham with a notice to appear.
"Actually the city had moved for a $5,000 fine but we were able to convince the magistrate to drop it down a little bit," Bright said.
According to the city, this is not the first time Delray Beach has handed down fines to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. A community known for its active nightlife and food scene. Bright said Branham feels like she was singled out.
"Here she had been open one night only and they come in and shut her down and give her this giant fine," she said.
Branham plans to fight the fine.
