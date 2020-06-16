Delray Beach leaders discuss continuing CBD ban

On Tuesday, Delray Beach City Commissioners are expected discuss extending the current ban on new sales of CBD products.
Last year in July, commissioners approved an ordinance which prevents new businesses from applying for permits to sell CBD products.
Under federal law, CBD products with less than one percent THC are legal.
A first reading to extend the ban for another six months is on the city commission meeting agenda.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and will be held online.
