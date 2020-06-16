Ford Bronco is coming back on OJ Simpson's birthday

Ford is planning to reveal its all-new Bronco on July 9.
No big deal, right? Except that the big unveil happens to come on the same day that O.J. Simpson turns 73.
Simpson, of course, was traveling in a white Ford Bronco when police pursued him in the now-infamous slow-speed chase through greater Los Angeles on June 17, 1994, after he was charged with murder in the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
The 60-mile chase played out live on national television as millions of people watched from coast to coast.
Simpson will celebrate his 73rd birthday on July 9.
His televised murder trial lasted nearly a year and gained international attention before ending in acquittal. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star later lost a wrongful-death lawsuit.
A Ford representative told the Detroit Free Press that the debut will go on as planned, saying that Simpson's birthday is "purely coincidental."
The Ford Bronco was in production from 1965 until 1996, one year after Simpson was acquitted.
Simpson has been living in Nevada since being released from prison on parole in 2017. He was convicted of armed robbery and assault in October 2008 after leading five men, including two with guns, in an ill-fated bid to retrieve personal items and memorabilia from two collectibles dealers and a go-between at a Las Vegas hotel and casino.
