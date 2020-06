MISSING from Fort Pierce, FL

Jamarria James, 16



Last heard from 3 p.m. June 14 when she phoned on her way home. She's 5'5", 125 lbs. w/long braids, wearing black shirt/denim shorts.



If you've seen her or have info, Call Det. Jesse Streeter 772-467-6911 or call 911. Please #RT pic.twitter.com/t7yqwc2Tul