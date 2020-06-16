Jupiter-based security company hiring for 15,000 positions

A Jupiter-based security company is hiring 15,000 positions nationwide including 400 in South Florida.
G4S Secure Solutions USA is reporting an increased demand for security personnel across the country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Given the major shift in business operations, several industries are seeing an increased need for security, and G4S is committed to meeting that need and helping our customers and communities feel as safe as possible during this uncertain time,” said Drew Levine, president of G4S Secure Solutions USA.
Hiring is already taking place with in-person and virtual interviews.
CareerSource Palm Beach County is one of many resources that’s connecting people to the job opportunities at G4S.
The locations in West Palm Beach and Belle Glade reopened this month and helping candidates meet the skillset that employers are looking by offering one-on-one training.
“While we’re there to protect customers, we’re also there to build relationships,” Winnye Wilks, vice president of human resources for G4S Secure Solutions.
G4S is looking for candidates with a positive attitude to assist with customer service needs.
“There are businesses that are utilizing security that never thought about utilizing security in the past,” said Wilks. “With social distancing and with the requirements some businesses have for customers to wear masks when entering buildings, a lot of them have not had to have that level of regulations on their clients and we’re helping them navigate those difficult situations.”
Candidates with all levels of experience will be considered.
Salaries range from $15 to $17 per hour.
