LIVE UPDATES: Palm Beach County leaders discuss coronavirus cases

Palm Beach County commissioners are meeting Tuesday to discuss the growing number of coronavirus cases in the county.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County has more than tripled from the same time last month.
While county officials have said hospitalizations are under control, infectious disease specialist Dr. Leslie Diaz said that's a false narrative.
"They need to get the numbers right," Diaz told WPTV. "I invite any administrator, any governor, anybody that wants to come and join me for a day, and then they can talk. It is not true. The numbers are rising."
Commissioners have several topics on the table on Tuesday, including a resolution denouncing antisemitism, anti-Asian bigotry and all hateful speech, violent action, and the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19.
