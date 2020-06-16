Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in Greenacres

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in identifying a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:15 p.m., the victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres, when for unknown reasons, a man driving a white Ford F-150 pulled up next to him, exited his truck and began assaulting him with a weapon.
The victim was able to put his vehicle in gear and flee the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
