Martin County considering tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Martin County considering tighter COVID-19 restrictions
By Stephanie Susskind | June 16, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 8:43 AM

Martin County Commissioners are expected to discuss tightening COVID-19 restrictions when they meet on Tuesday morning.

The county has now surpassed more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

RELATED: Palm Beach County surpasses 9,000 cases of coronavirus as Florida’s cases rise by 1,758

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health reported an increase in hospitalizations in a week’s time from 21 to 47.

On Friday, commissioners discussed the possibility of requiring face masks for restaurant workers and retail employees who come into close contact with customers.

Commissioners are expected to consider that idea during their 9 a.m. board meeting.

Scripps Only Content 2020