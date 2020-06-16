Martin County considering tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Martin County Commissioners are expected to discuss tightening COVID-19 restrictions when they meet on Tuesday morning.
The county has now surpassed more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health reported an increase in hospitalizations in a week’s time from 21 to 47.
On Friday, commissioners discussed the possibility of requiring face masks for restaurant workers and retail employees who come into close contact with customers.
Commissioners are expected to consider that idea during their 9 a.m. board meeting.
