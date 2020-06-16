Martin County may purchase storm-damaged homes

In the wake of catastrophic flooding this month in Hobe Sound, impacted residents are begging Martin County leaders for answers.
It doesn’t smell too good inside Warren Sharpe’s Hobe Sound home, and it doesn’t look much better either.
"I was going to remodel it, but not to this extreme," said Sharpe.
Sharpe, who has lived 35 years in the Hobe Heights community, was forced out by the recent flooding.
"Biggest problem is lack of maintenance of drainage areas, swales, creeks. Places where water is supposed to drain," said Sharpe.
On Tuesday, Sharpe and others took their concerns to Martin County commissioners.
"I can’t afford a mortgage and rent," one resident said.
"Do we invest $30,000 or $50,000 to redoing our home?" another resident asked.
The commission asked staff to look at the possibility of purchasing some of the damaged homes.
"This is going to take years to fix," said Commissioner Doug Smith. "The residents down there begged and pleaded with us. They don’t have years, they have weeks."
For Sharpe, if the county makes him an offer, he may just take it.
"Probably because I don’t want to deal with this again. I’m tired," said Sharpe.
25 United has been helping many of those families with housing and other necessities. If you'd like to donate to the organization, click here.
