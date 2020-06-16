Sebastian City Council members charged with perjury, Sunshine Law violations

June 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 7:28 PM

Sebastian Council members Pamela Parris and Damien Gilliams were charged Tuesday with perjury and Sunshine Law violations.

Pamela Parris is facing 1 count of misdemeanor perjury for lying to investigators and 1 criminal Sunshine Law violation.

Damien Gilliams is facing three counts of Sunshine Law violations as well as a count of perjury for also lying to investigators.

Charles Mauti is cooperating with investigators and has accepted a plea deal to where he will face lesser punishment and testify against Parris and Gilliams in the future.

This developing story will be updated.

