Sebastian City Council members charged with perjury, Sunshine Law violations

Sebastian Council members Pamela Parris and Damien Gilliams were charged Tuesday with perjury and Sunshine Law violations.
Pamela Parris is facing 1 count of misdemeanor perjury for lying to investigators and 1 criminal Sunshine Law violation.
Damien Gilliams is facing three counts of Sunshine Law violations as well as a count of perjury for also lying to investigators.
Charles Mauti is cooperating with investigators and has accepted a plea deal to where he will face lesser punishment and testify against Parris and Gilliams in the future.
This developing story will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2020