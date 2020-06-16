Sebastian council members arrested on sunshine violations

According to investigators, Damien Gilliams lied during a sworn statement when he told investigators that on April 22, the day of the illegal meeting, he only had one phone call with Pamela Parris. He said they did not discuss city business, but he asked her if she was going to come to a rally at city hall. Investigators say they found that Gilliams had ten phone calls that day, nine of which were to Pamela Parris. Another call was placed to councilman Charles Mauti.