Sebastian police: Man arrested after shooting at driver

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police said he attempted to kill someone Sunday while driving in Sebastian.
Jordan Lee Jackson is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of shooting a deadly missile into a vehicle and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sebastian police said the victim was driving east on County Road 512 in the left lane of the 700 block when a black sedan pulled up along side of his vehicle.
The driver, Jordan Lee Jackson, pointed a handgun at the victim and fired two shots, striking the victim's vehicle twice.
Police said Jackson's vehicle then got in front of the victim's vehicle and slammed on the brakes, causing the victim's vehicle to strike the rear end of Jackson's vehicle.
Jackson then rolled down the driver's side window again, causing the victim to believe he was going to be shot at again.
The victim then struck Jackson's vehicle with his vehicle, causing both vehicles to go into the median and into the westbound lanes of CR 512.
Both vehicles then drove away from each other and the police were contacted.
