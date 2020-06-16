150 seniors displaced following electric malfunction at St. Andrews Residence in downtown West Palm Beach

As a result of the electrical malfunction the building lose power and we have relocated our residents until power is restored and repairs are made.

The residents are temporarily residing with family/friends or in a hotel, located a short distance from the community.

We are in the process of arranging transportation, meals and other services to ensure as little disruption for them as possible.

We are working with the fire marshal and other officials to ensure a smooth and efficient resolution to this situation. As always, our residents are our top priority at St. Andrews, we will do everything we can to reduce the inconvenience to our residents during this time.