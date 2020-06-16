Several Walmart locations begin free coronavirus testing

Walmart is stepping up to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The retail giant will began testing patients at several locations in Palm Beach County and along the Treasure Coast on Tuesday.
The free tests are being offered on Tuesdays and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the drive-thru pharmacy window.
Participating locations include:
- 12700 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
- 4400 Forest Hill Blvd., Palm Springs Village, FL 33406
- 3045 S.W. Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
- 902 S.W. Saint Lucie West Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Appointments are required and can be made here.
The testing is for adults who meet CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19.
Patients must wear a mask or facial covering and show a valid ID.
For any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719 on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Scripps Only Content 2020