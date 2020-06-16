Why Duffy's Sports Grill hasn't reopened

Why Duffy's Sports Grill hasn't reopened
June 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 4:43 PM

It's been almost a month since Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed restaurants to partially reopen, but one Palm Beach County-based chain conspicuously has not opened its 34 locations.

Duffy's Sports Grill, the family-owned and run business, posted on Facebook that it is "social distancing, not disappearing."

WE MISS YOU TOO! We are working hard and are eager to welcome back our team players and guests as quickly and safely as...

Posted by Duffy's Sports Grill on Friday, May 15, 2020

Today, WPTV NewsChannel 5, exclusively received this statement from Joe Webb the President of Duffy's.

“We have been diligently following local mandates and CDC guidance across all Duffy's locations and out of an abundance of caution, we have taken this time to leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and quality of service to the standard we are known for. Duffy's has locations spread over numerous counties with varying local mandates, and we are investing extra time to ensure each store receives the support needed to open safely and responsibly. Many of these locations still fall under Phase 1 regulations with limitations on capacity and bar use, which greatly hinders operations and guest experience. Many of our colleagues opened quickly to find they could not sustain business at 50% capacity and have had to lay off employees subsequently. Opening responsibly also includes sustainability for Duffy's. We are looking to the future by taking the steps now needed to keep the doors open and our Team Members employed so we can continue to serve our communities. We are excited to announce our official reopening plans for July in the next couple of days!" Joe Webb, President of Duffy's.

These photos, which WPTV obtained in May, showed Duffy's shooting pictures of its new post-quarantine menu items, indicating the chain had plans to reopen.

Duffy's Sports Grill took promotional photos for their new menu today. A sign they could be opening soon.

Posted by T.A. Walker - WPTV on Friday, May 15, 2020

During Duffy's shutdown, rumors on social media about why the chain hasn't reopened were vast.

"I heard Ale House bought em."

Amy McGowen - Palm Beach Gardens

"I miss them! Heard that the investors were having some issues before the virus hit and that they are regrouping. Might close some of the stores and keep open the very successful ones ??"

Joe Hinkofer - Lake Worth Beach

Other customers expressed anger and disappointment in their posts on Facebook.

You guys really need to communicate SOMETHING... I am seeing dozens of posts all over that you are Closed Forever, Bankrupt, or Sold.

I understand there are terrible times for the hospitality business. Lives are being turned upside down, long-standing businesses crushed.

But meanwhile, restaurants are re-opening all across the country, and Duffy's last comment was almost a WEEK AGO.

This is not a good time for corporate silence. Very poor crisis management, in my opinion - letting Social Media control your story instead of transparently getting in front of it yourself. Just Tell The Truth!

I am surprised that a well-run business like Duffy's is failing so spectacularly here.

Charlie Byrne - Delray Beach

"There's a For Lease sign right outside the Duffy's West Boynton location. You know, having about 20 years experience in public relations and corporate communications, I can tell you the powers-that-be at Duffy's could have done so much better. Instead, everyone from the employees to loyal customers like myself (Hall of Fame cardholder) all seemed to be met with radio silence and cloak and dagger posts."

Lori Dolan Revilla - Facebook user

Other loyal Duffy's fans can't wait for one of their restaurants to open back up.

"I just know that I need a gummy bear mojito soon!"

Adam Jason Sinclair - Alabama

"All I do know for SURE is that I really miss boneless chicken wings."

@WeatherWithLauren - Facebook user

Throughout the Duffy's shutdown, the restaurant chain entertained its followers on Facebook with trivia. Followers could earn "MVP points" to the restaurant's customer loyalty program.

The Office Trivia!

Tasty Trivia is taking over the Duffy's Facebook page for a night of trivia all about The Office! Play along by leaving your answers in the comments. Duffy's MVP Bonuses will be handed out to our top players, and everyone who shares the video will be entered into a drawing to win a prize as well!

Posted by Duffy's Sports Grill on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020