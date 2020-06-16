Why Duffy's Sports Grill hasn't reopened

“We have been diligently following local mandates and CDC guidance across all Duffy's locations and out of an abundance of caution, we have taken this time to leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and quality of service to the standard we are known for. Duffy's has locations spread over numerous counties with varying local mandates, and we are investing extra time to ensure each store receives the support needed to open safely and responsibly. Many of these locations still fall under Phase 1 regulations with limitations on capacity and bar use, which greatly hinders operations and guest experience. Many of our colleagues opened quickly to find they could not sustain business at 50% capacity and have had to lay off employees subsequently. Opening responsibly also includes sustainability for Duffy's. We are looking to the future by taking the steps now needed to keep the doors open and our Team Members employed so we can continue to serve our communities. We are excited to announce our official reopening plans for July in the next couple of days!" Joe Webb, President of Duffy's.