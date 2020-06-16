Why Duffy's Sports Grill hasn't reopened

It's been almost a month since Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed restaurants to partially reopen, but one Palm Beach County-based chain conspicuously has not opened its 34 locations.
Duffy's Sports Grill, the family-owned and run business, posted on Facebook that it is "social distancing, not disappearing."
Today, WPTV NewsChannel 5, exclusively received this statement from Joe Webb the President of Duffy's.
“We have been diligently following local mandates and CDC guidance across all Duffy's locations and out of an abundance of caution, we have taken this time to leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and quality of service to the standard we are known for. Duffy's has locations spread over numerous counties with varying local mandates, and we are investing extra time to ensure each store receives the support needed to open safely and responsibly. Many of these locations still fall under Phase 1 regulations with limitations on capacity and bar use, which greatly hinders operations and guest experience. Many of our colleagues opened quickly to find they could not sustain business at 50% capacity and have had to lay off employees subsequently. Opening responsibly also includes sustainability for Duffy's. We are looking to the future by taking the steps now needed to keep the doors open and our Team Members employed so we can continue to serve our communities. We are excited to announce our official reopening plans for July in the next couple of days!" Joe Webb, President of Duffy's.
These photos, which WPTV obtained in May, showed Duffy's shooting pictures of its new post-quarantine menu items, indicating the chain had plans to reopen.
During Duffy's shutdown, rumors on social media about why the chain hasn't reopened were vast.
Other customers expressed anger and disappointment in their posts on Facebook.
Other loyal Duffy's fans can't wait for one of their restaurants to open back up.
Throughout the Duffy's shutdown, the restaurant chain entertained its followers on Facebook with trivia. Followers could earn "MVP points" to the restaurant's customer loyalty program.
