Coast Guard: Roosevelt Bridge at 'risk of an imminent collapse'

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters to avoid the area of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart due to the "risk of an imminent collapse" after chunks of concrete fell off the bridge.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of the bridge are closed while engineers inspect the damage. Southbound traffic is being diverted to one of the northbound lanes.
A large crack can be seen along the south end of the bridge, which runs over NW Dixie Highway.
WPTV has learned that construction crews working on an unrelated road project on the bridge on Tuesday spotted the damage and notified police.
According to city officials in Stuart, the crack is more of an impact to the facade of the bridge. However, engineers from FDOT will determine if there's a deeper structural issue that's putting the bridge in danger.
The Coast Guard began warning boaters via scanners just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
"All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear of the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse," the message blared.
In a tweet around 7:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said it's established a safety zone for stopping commercial maritime traffic from going underneath the Roosevelt Bridge.
The Stuart Police Department also wanted drivers to avoid the area, saying the southbound lanes of the bridge are closed until further notice.
"What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and its safety at that time," Stuart police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bossio said. "We immediately, out of caution, closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone."
To see inspection scores from local bridges, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020