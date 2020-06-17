Coast Guard: Roosevelt Bridge at 'risk of an imminent collapse'

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters to avoid the area of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart due to "risk of an imminent collapse."
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of the bridge are closed for maintenance. Traffic is being directed to one of the northbound lanes.
A large crack has appeared along the south end of the bridge.
The Coast Guard began warning boaters via scanners just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
"All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear of the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse," the message blared.
In a tweet around 7:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said it's established a safety zone for stopping commercial maritime traffic from going under the Roosevelt Bridge.
The Stuart Police Department also wanted drivers to avoid the area, saying the southbound lanes of the bridge are closed until further notice.
"What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and its safety at that time," Stuart police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bossio said. "We immediately, out of caution, closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone."
To see inspection scores from local bridges, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020