Coast Guard: Roosevelt Bridge at 'risk of an imminent collapse'

The Coast Guard is advising boaters to avoid the area of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart due to “risk of an imminent collapse.”
The Florida Department of Transportation says the southbound bridge has closed for maintenance. Traffic has been directed to one of the northbound lanes.
A huge crack has appeared along the south end of the bridge.
The Coast Guard began warning boaters via scanners just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
"All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear on the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse break," the message blared.
The Stuart Police Department also wanted drivers to avoid the area.
“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and it’s safety at that time. We immediately out of caution closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone,“ said Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department.
