Coronavirus state cases up record 2,783; death toll nears 3,000; Palm Beach County up 9

Coronavirus cases in Florida climbed a record 2,783 in one day as the death toll skyrocketed by 55 to 2,993, including Palm Beach County rising by 9 to 438, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County now has the youngest fatality in the state, a 22-year-old woman who was a confirmed case on May 31. Previously, a 23-year-old woman from Miam-Dade was the youngest.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida, and the state has eased restrictions. However, the positive rate also has been trending up in the past week.
The state increase was the third-most in the nation behind Texas with 4,413 and California with 3,440. The figure also was more than 1,000 above Monday's total, 1,758, and broke the record on Saturday of 2,581.
South Florida had 1,360 new cases, which is 48.2 percent, including 247 in Palm Beach County, 544 in Miami-Dade and 412 in Broward.
The number of cases rose to 80,109, including residents and nonresidents, which is eighth in the nation. Palm Beach County's increase is less than the record set Sunday of 391, for a total of 9,262, third behind Broward. Miami-Dade is in first place with 22,741 cases. Broward is at 9,498.
Palm Beach County, which gained 15 deaths last Tuesday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
For 13 of past 14 days, the cases have been four digits. The case increase was 2,016 Sunday. Saturday's record broke the marks of 1,902 Friday and 1,698 Thursday. Last Tuesday, the increase was 1,096.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for 14 days in a row with an increase of 2,740 Tuesday and 78,128 total. The total number of deaths, including nonresidents, was 3,085 through, a statistic the state doesn't list on its dashboard or daily report.
Palm Beach County has risen by 1,744 cases in one week for a 23.2 percent gain.
The Treasure Coast area has 157 more cases – 78 in Martin County, 55 in St. Lucie, 18 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee. The total rise was 108 Monday.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 362 cases for 38.8 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 212 for 31.7 percent, Indian River County by 67 for 40.1percent and Okeechobee County by 52 for 36.4 percent.
Deaths rose by 228 in the state over seven days for 8.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 65 for 17.4 percent. Those numbers are higher than the U.S. figure of 4.4 percent and world with 7.8 percent.
Florida tied New Jersey for third-most deaths behind California with 86 and Illinois with 72.
On Monday, the state death toll rose by 7 compared with 6 Sunday and dramatically lower than the increases of 48 Saturday and 29 Friday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Tuesday, the increase was 53.
In the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie County rose by 2 to 38 with the deaths of two women, 86 and 93. Remaining the same were Martin with 18, Indian River with 12 and Okeechobee none.
Indian River added one death Monday, the first in 10 days, as Palm Beach County gained 3.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 21 to 847. Broward remained at 358 and has risen by only 14 in one week. Lee is in fourth place with 136 with an increase of 4.
With 32 of the 55 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,711 deaths for 57.2 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate increased to 5.5 percent from 5.4 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 9.2 percent compared with 8.3 percent the day before.
In all, there were 30,133 tests compared with 21,172 additional tests the day before. Total tests reached 1,461,297 with 1,380,200 negative results and the remaining 988 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.7 percent in the state compared with 5.4 percent in the United States and 5.4 percent worldwide, which passed 445,000 deaths and passed 8.2 million cases Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.7 percent, compared with Broward at 3.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.9 percent in St. Lucie, 5.1 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
A total of 17 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus along with the two women from 15-24. The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,073 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, 29 additional ones Tuesday.
Ninety-five percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 65 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 37 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 985 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 60 in one day, and 46 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,139, up 125, with 38 in the hospital at one time.
In Palm Beach County, the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday.
The 10 deaths verified Tuesday in the county were 6 woman and 3 men, ranging from 22 to 93.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 424.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,008, an increase of 59. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 1,932 to 2,003. Boca Raton has 836, a rise of 22, followed by Boynton Beach with 883 vs. 864, Delray Beach with 653 vs. 647 and Belle Glade with 500, an increase of 1. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 647, an increase of 33.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 28 compared to only 3 on May 25.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 9,262 cases out of 110,684 total tested for 8.4 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 22,741 positive cases out of 242,429 tested for 9.4 percent, and Broward is second with 9,498 cases and 148,549 tested for 6.4 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 981 positive out of 18,170 for 5.4 percent, Martin with 1,296 of 13,337 for 9.7 percent, Indian River with 234 out of 91,76 for 2.6 percent and Okeechobee with 195 out of 2,450 for 8.0 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 12,206 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 91 more than the day befor, a rise of more than 1,000 in one week. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,473 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 38 compared with 7 the day before, followed by 140 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 2; 128 in Martin, which is an increase of 8; 44 in Indian River, an increase of 12, and 19 in Okeechobee, which is an increase of 1.
More than half of the deaths, 1,578, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 187 in Palm Beach County. The rise was 32 in the state in one day.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, climbed to 10th in the nation, passing Maryland, which is 11 behind after adding 35, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 139 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 360 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,593 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 57.1 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 119,097 with 849 fatalities Tuesday and sixth day in a row of deaths under 1,000 after 425 Monday, 321 Sunday, 702 Saturday, 791 Friday, 904 Thursday, 982 Wednesday. Johns Hopkins reports 116,97 deaths.
Cases hit 2,208,400 with 25,450 additional ones Tuesday. Last Tuesday, there were 1,093 additional deaths and 19,056 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase had a gain of4,984.
No. 1 New York, which had 799 in one day in April, reported 46 additional deaths, 5 more than Monday.
The others in the top 10 were No. 3 Massachusetts with 18, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 25, No. 6 Michigan with 17, No. 8 Connecticut with 6, No. 9 Louisiana with 24.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 19th with an increase of 10 Tuesday.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, were 114,148, two weeks ago there were 109,299, three weeks ago there were 100,800, four weeks ago 93,750, five weeks ago 83,920, six weeks ago 72,450, seven weeks ago 59,418, eight weeks ago 45,651, nine weeks ago 30,156, 10 weeks ago 15,561, 11 weeks ago 5,161, 12 weeks ago 957, 13 weeks ago 121`, 12 weeks ago 30, 15 weeks ago 9, 16 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 12.9 percent of the 6,592 additional deaths – a percentage that has been declining – and 26.8 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The death toll Sunday was 3,263.
The one week world death increase was 32,216.
More than half of the additional deaths were in two countries: 2,006 in India and 1,338 in Brazil.
India shattered its record for one day -- 395 the day before -- as well as 11,135 cases, which is third most.
The Asian nation has risen to eighth place in deaths -- from 5,829 to 11,91 in two weeks and fourth in cases.
Brazil, which moved past United Kingdom into second place behind the United States on Friday, has 45,456, including Tuesday and 729 Monday. The record is 1,492 last week. The total was 31,278 two weeks ago. Brazil also reported a record 37,278 new cases, the most in the world. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 928,834.
Mexico reported 730 more deaths late Tuesday after 439 Monday as well as 4,599 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 10,637 to 18,310 in two weeks into seventh place.
Five European nations are in the top 10.
The United Kingdom's deaths spiked from an additional 36 Sunday and 38 Monday to 233 for third place with 41,969 behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, 34 after 26 Monday, among the lowest since March. No. 4 Spain has remained at 961 since April 2.
No. 5 France climbed by 111 29 Monday and a high of 1,494.
No. 9 Belgium added 2.
Germany, which dropped out of the top 10 Monday, gained 25. Its replacement in 10th, Iran, added 115.
Canada reported 38 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 13 Russia had 193 additional deaths and 8,248 cases and a total of 545,458 behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 48 new deaths to rise to 4,939 for 16th place as well as 940 new cases, a spike from 139 Monday. Neighboring Norway had no deaths for the sixth day in a row to stay at 242 as well as 13 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 44 cases. The 57 cases Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
