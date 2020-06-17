Missing 16-year-old girl Jamarria James found safely, police say

UPDATE:
Fort Pierce police said 16-year-old Jamarria James was found around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Pierce and appeared to be in good condition.
EARLIER STORY:
Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing teen who vanished over the weekend.
Police said Jamarria James, 16, was last heard from around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 when she called her family on her way home.
James is 5-foot-6 and weighs 125 pounds. She has long braids and was last seen wearing a black shirt and denim shorts.
If you know where James is, call Det. Jesse Streeter at 772-467-6911, or call 911.
