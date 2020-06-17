No 'immediate risk of collapse' at Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, officials say

Seeming to go against dramatic comments made by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday, officials in Stuart say there is no "immediate risk of collapse" at the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart after chunks of concrete fell.
All north and southbound lanes of the bridge, along with Old Dixie Highway which runs underneath the bridge, are now closed until further notice while engineers inspect and repair the damage.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation," said Stuart Mayor Mike Meier at a news conference.
Meier said that during a routine bridge inspection on Tuesday night that occurs every two years, a call was made to the Florida Department of Transportation that there was falling concrete on the southbound side of bridge.
The concrete did not fall on any vehicles, officials said,
Engineers with FDOT found rust in the steel cables that had been exposed when the concrete fell off the south side of the bridge. Further inspection found an area of concern on the northbound side of the bridge as well.
"Unfortunately, they did find some structural issues on the northbound bridge," Meier said.
The Coast Guard began warning boaters via scanners just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, saying the bridge was at "risk of imminent collapse."
"All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear of the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse," the message blared.
However, Meier countered those claims on Wednesday afternoon, saying FDOT engineers have not found any evidence that the bridge is at immediate risk of collapsing.
"There is no evidence to suggest that the bridge will collapse imminently. That message was delivered by the Coast Guard early this morning in what we believe was a measure to drive the point home that it was not safe to drive under the bridge," Meier said. "There is no dire immediate risk of collapse."
A large crack can be seen along the south end of the bridge.
In a tweet around 7:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said it's established a safety zone for stopping commercial maritime traffic from going underneath the Roosevelt Bridge.
The Stuart Police Department also wanted drivers to avoid the area, saying the southbound lanes of the bridge are closed until further notice.
"What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and its safety at that time," Stuart police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bossio said. "We immediately, out of caution, closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone."
