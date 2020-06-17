Port St. Lucie man arrested after traffic violation leads to drug bust

A Port St. Lucie man was arrested Wednesday following a traffic violation that led to a drug bust, according to Fort Pierce police.
Police said 48-year-old Ernie Daley of Port St. Lucie committed a traffic violation at Dundas Court and Avenue D in Fort Pierce and failed to stop for police, but eventually pulled over at North 6 Street and Cedar Place.
According to a news release from the police department, officers saw narcotics in plain view inside Daley's vehicle. Police recovered 14.9 grams of MDMA, known on the street as Molly, and drug paraphernalia.
Daley was arrested without incident and charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony driving with a suspended license, and fleeing and eluding police.
He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.
