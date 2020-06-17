Sebastian council members arrested on Sunshine Law violations

According to investigators, Gilliams lied during a sworn statement when he told investigators that on April 22, the day of the illegal meeting, he only had one phone call with Parris. He said they did not discuss city business, but he asked her if she was going to come to a rally at City Hall. Investigators said they found that Gilliams had 10 phone calls that day, nine of which were to Parris. Another call was placed to Mauti.