West Palm Beach gun store has 'no mask' policy

A West Palm Beach gun shop owner has a strict no mask rule for his customers.
"Just pure, pure safety," said Alex Shkop, owner of Guns and School Training Center.
Shkop said he was concerned about crime and his store becoming a target for thieves with faces covered.
"We have zero problems with the mask as a concept," he said. "It's just the safety issue. We have people in store and we don't want any problems."
Shkop does say he is willing to work with customers who prefer to wear a mask as long as they call ahead to make arrangements.
At least one customer was surprised to see the no mask rule.
"I would at least stick my head in the door and if there was a lot of people, I wouldn't go in," said Robert Cruz, who drove to the store from Broward County.
Most small business owners in the area are requiring or encouraging customers to wear masks.
"We do get positive reactions. A lot of people are not complaining about wearing their masks," said Astrid Rodriguez at Top Star Salon on Clematis Street. "We do have people who don't want to wear them but understand that's our policy."
