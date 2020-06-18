Auto theft suspects sought in Port St. Lucie

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying three men they say stole a vehicle in Port St. Lucie early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at around 4:42 a.m. in the 1900 block of SW Newport Isles Boulevard.
Police said the three men stole a 2016 white Acura MDX SUV that was parked at the residence. The vehicle was recovered a few hours later in a wooded lot off Avenue I and Sloan Road, in Fort Pierce.
According to police, the three men may be linked to multiple burglaries that occurred the night before in the Town Park Community of Tradition in Port St. Lucie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Morgan Office at 772- 879-3379 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
