Coronavirus state cases up 2,610, deaths rise by 25 to pass 3,000, including 6 in Palm Beach County

State coronavirus cases rose by 2,61``0 and deaths climbed by 25 to pass 3,000, including 6 in Palm Beach County – increases lower than the day before – the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has risen to 3,018. And cases have climbed to 82,719 since the first ones were announced on March `1.
Cases were 148 less than the state record of 1,758 set Wednesday.
For 14 of past 15 days, the cases have been four digits. The case increase was 2,016 Sunday compared with 1,758 Monday and the previous record of 2,581 on Saturday. Last Wednesday's increase was 1,371.
Residents' cases have risen by at least 1,000 for two weeks in a row with an increase of 2,548 Wednesday and 80,676 total. The total number of deaths, including nonresidents, was 3,110 through, a statistic the state doesn't list on its dashboard or daily report.
Florida's increased cases were the third largest in the nation, behind California's 4,179 and Texas' 3,511.
Testing has ramped up, including massive sites throughout Florida, and the state has eased restrictions. However, the positive rate also has been trending up in the past week.
South Florida had 1,360 new cases, which is 44.2 percent, including 210 in Palm Beach County, 532 in Miami-Dade and 314 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area, there were 98 more cases – 56 in St. Lucie, 22, in Indian River, 15 in Martin and 5 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County's increase is less than the record set Sunday of 391, for a total of 9,472, third behind Broward. Miami-Dade is in first place with 23,273 cases. Broward is at 9,812.
Palm Beach County, which gained 9 deaths last Wednesday, has been second in the state for deaths behind Miami-Dade.
Palm Beach County has risen by 1,794 cases in one week for a 18.9 percent gain.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 353 cases for 36.8 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 341 for 49.0 percent, Indian River County by 67 for 32.3 percent and Okeechobee County by 51 for 34.2 percent.
Deaths rose by 217 in the state over seven days for 7.7 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 47 for 11.8 percent. The U.S. figures are 4.2 percent with the world 7.7 percent.
On Tuesday, the state death toll rose by 55 compared with 7 Monday and 6 Sunday. Traditionally statistics are lower from weekend data. Last Wednesday, the increase was 36.
In the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie County rose by 2 to 40 – the same increase as Tuesday. Remaining the same were Martin with 18, Indian River with 12 and Okeechobee none.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 3 to 850. Broward, which reported no deaths Tuesday, increased by 2 to 360 and has risen by only 11 in one week. Lee is in fourth place with 137 with an increase of 1.
With 13 of the 25 additional deaths, South Florida accounts for 1,724 deaths for 57.2 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate increased to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 10.3 percent compared with 9.2 percent the day before.
In all, there were 25,462 tests compared with 30,133 additional tests the day before. Total tests reached 1,486,759 with 1,403,040 negative results and the remaining 1,000 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 3.6 percent in the state compared with 5.4 percent in the United States and 5.4 percent worldwide, which passed 450,000 deaths and neared 8.4 million cases Wednesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.7 percent, compared with Broward at 3.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.9 percent in St. Lucie, 4.7 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
Two people from 15-24 in the state have died from the virus in data through Tuesday – a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County announced Tuesday and a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade earlier. A total of 18 people from 25 to 34 have died. The oldest are two 104-year-old women, including one from Sarasota on Saturday and the previous from Hillsborough. A total of 1,073 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, 29 additional ones Tuesday.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 37 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. The median age for cases is 46.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,023 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 38 in one day, and 48 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 2,211, up 72, with 44 in the hospital at one time.
In Palm Beach County, the oldest are two 102-year-old females, including one reported Thursday. A 101-year-old woman also was reported Thursday.
The 6 deaths confirmed in the county include 4 men and 2 women, ranging from 60 to 97.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Delaware with 426.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 2,064, an increase of 56. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose from 2,003 to 2,041. Boynton Beach with 897 vs. 883, Boca Raton 872 vs. 836, followed by Delray Beach with 665 vs. 653 and Belle Glade with 507, an increase of 6. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 686, an increase of 39.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 10 to 38 compared to only 3 on May 25.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 9,472 cases out of 112,438 total tested for 8.4 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 23,273 positive cases out of 246,168 tested for 9.5 percent, and Broward is second with 9,812 cases and 151,349 tested for 6.5 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 1,037 positive out of 18,527 for 5.6 percent, Martin with 1,311 of 13,507 for 9.7 percent, Indian River with 256 out of 9,379 for 2.7 percent and Okeechobee with 200 out of 2,501 for 8.0 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 12,389 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 183 more than the day before, a rise of 1,044 in one week. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,473 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 32 compared with 38 the day before, followed by 143 total in St. Lucie, which is an increase of 3; 131 in Martin, which is an increase of 3; 46 in Indian River, an increase of 2, and 19 in Okeechobee, which is no increase.
More than half of the deaths, 1,588, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 187 in Palm Beach County. The rise was 10 in the state in one day and none in Palm Beach County.
Florida, which is third-most-populous state, is in 10th place, 22 ahead of Maryland, which added 14, to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 141 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 362 per million. New York, which represents 26 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,596 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 57.8 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 119,941 with 809 fatalities Wednesday and eight days in a row of deaths under 1,000, including 849 Tuesday. Johns Hopkins reports 117,674 deaths.
Cases hit 2,234,471 with 26,071 additional ones Wednesday. Last Wednesday, there were 982 additional deaths and 20,852 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase had a gain of 4,811.
Illinois reported the most additional deaths, 87, and is in fourth place, followed by No. 7 California with 81.
The others in the top 10 were No. 1 New York with 48 after a high of 799 in April, No. 3 Massachusetts with 69, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 41, No. 6 Michigan with 2, No. 8 Connecticut with 9, No. 9 Louisiana with 21.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, fell to 20th place, behind Arizona, with a decrease of five deaths after seven were struck from the list Wednesday.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, were 115,130, two weeks ago there were 109,383, three weeks ago there were 102,338, four weeks ago 95,155, five weeks ago 85,744, six weeks ago 74,981, seven weeks ago 61,812, eight weeks ago 48,014, nine weeks ago 32,794, 10 weeks ago 17,731, 11 weeks ago 6,407, 12 weeks ago 1,261, 13 weeks ago 171, 12 weeks ago 38, 15 weeks ago 11, 16 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 15.4 percent of the 5,264 additional deaths – a percentage that has been declining – and 26.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,317.
The death toll Tuesday was 6,592 when more than half of were in two countries: 2,006 in India and 1,338 in Brazil.
On Wednesday, Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,209 additional fatalities. The record is 1,492 last week. The total is 46,665 compared with 31,475 cases after 32,547 two weeks ago. Brazil also reported 31,475 cases after a record 37,278 Tuesday and the most in the world that day. The South American nation is in second place behind the United States with 960,309.
Mexico reported 770 more deaths late Wednesday, which is 40 more than Tuesday, as well as 4,930 cases. The nation's deaths have risen from 11,729 to 19,080 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 341 deaths to rise to 12,262 in seventh place, compared with about half as many two weeks ago, 6,088. The Asian nation also reported a record 13,103 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10.
The United Kingdom's deaths dropped from 233 to 184 to 233 for third place with 42,153 – behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 43 after 34 Tuesday, among the lowest since March. No. 4 Spain has remained at 961 since April 2.
No. 5 France climbed by 28 Tuesday after 111 and a high of 1,494.
No. 9 Belgium added 12 after 2 the day before.
Germany, which dropped out of the top 10 Monday, gained 17. Its replacement in 10th, Iran, added 120.
Canada reported 41 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 13 Russia had 194 additional deaths and 7,843 cases and a total of 553,301 behind the United States and Brazil.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 102 new deaths to rise to 5,041 for 16th place as well as 1,239 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported one death after six in a row of none to rise to 243 as well as 32 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 18th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 28 cases Thursday. The 57 cases Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
