Florida Keys makes facial coverings mandatory

Visitors and residents in the Florida Keys will now be required to wear facial coverings indoors.
Monroe County commissioners voted Thursday to make facial coverings mandatory, effective immediately.
Facial coverings must be worn by all employees and customers at businesses and other indoor public settings.
The ordinance permits restaurant and bar patrons to remove their masks while seated, eating or drinking and allows people in gyms to remove their facial coverings while exercising, provided there is at least 6 feet of distance from the next closest person.
It also recommends that everyone older than 6 carry a mask with them whenever they are away from home or come within 6 feet of another person.
Acceptable facial coverings, which must shield the nose and mouth, include a mask, scarf, bandanna, handkerchief or similar cloth covering.
The ordinance applies throughout the county, including the city of Key West.
Violators will be subject to fines, but not jail time.
Monroe County established a dedicated hotline for anyone who wants to report businesses not in compliance with the law.
Code Compliance numbers include:
- Unincorporated Monroe County: 305-289-2819
- Key West: 305-809-1101
- Marathon: 305-289-5024
- Key Colony Beach: 305-289-1212 ext. 3
- Islamorada: 305-664-6435
- Layton: 305-664-4667
The Florida Keys reopened for visitors June 1 after the island chain was closed for more than two months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
