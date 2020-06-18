Hobe Heights community continue to deal with flooding aftermath

Thursday's fresh round of rain and storms is triggering more problems in Martin County's Hobe Heights neighborhood.
Residents are having to continue dealing with the aftermath of the devastating floods.
"I'm just so devastated by the whole thing," said Pam Asaro, who lives in Hobe Heights.
Asaro has lived in the Hobe Heights community for over 30 years and said that the aftermath from the flooding has never been so bad, even after hurricanes.
"I wish they could hurry up and find an easy solution not to make it get this way," said Asaro.
She doesn't want to move away from the home where she said she's made many precious memories but may be forced to sell her home if the flooding contuses without a fix.
"I am 66 years old or whatever, and I'm semi-retired," said Asaro. "Where am I going to go? These poor people don't really want to leave their homes but they're in a situation that if they do spend the money to fix it, it's only going to happen again."
Residents said the flooding forced septic tanks to pop leaving waste in the streets.
"A lot of people get sick," David Cram, Hobe Heights resident. "It's not okay that they just left this here."
Cram said his legs and feet broke out in sores after being forced to walk through the water due to how high it was.
He's now calling on the county to clean up the mess.
"There should be people down here doing soil samples and taking the stuff out," said Cram. "You can't just walk away from that."
Martin County officials said an advisory to stay out of floodwaters was issued but that there have not been any tests issued.
They say they're working diligently to get residents financial help, but also that it is a very unique and complicated situation.
