Multiple Palm Beach County hospitals out of ICU beds

As we see an uptick in Coronavirus cases, the number of ICU beds available in our local hospitals is dwindling.
Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration tracks the number of beds available hospital and county wide.
Right now, it reports Palm Beach County with about 18% of adult ICU beds available, Martin County with 63%, St. Lucie County with almost 9%, Indian River at 53% and Okeechobee County reports 12% of adult ICU beds available.
Looking closer at Palm Beach County hospitals, Wellington Regional Medical Center, Palms West, and Bethesda West all have zero adult ICU beds available. Bethesda East and West Boca Medical Center have the largest percentage of ICU beds available.
As a whole, Palm Beach County has about 27% of hospital beds available.
Earlier this week, Palm Beach County Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson updated commissioners on the hospital capacity status. He says we are “not in a crisis mode” and a surge plan is in effect.
He says we are at a ‘zero’ stage right now. But if things change, in the first stage of the surge plan, hospitals could discontinue elective surgeries to free up more hospital space. In the second stage, external tents could be set up at hospitals if needed. The third stage would be to use the South Florida Fairgrounds as a field hospital.
County leaders announced the possibility of a field hospital, if needed, back in April. At the time, Palm Beach County had close to 50% of hospital beds available, however elective surgeries were not taking place.
Johnson also pointed out the average number of patients hospitalized daily with COVID-19 is up since mid-May. On May 18, there was an average of 237 patients hospitalized per day. On June 15, that number was 288.
Palm Beach County has seen almost 1500 hospitalizations out of more than 9400 COVID-19 cases.
