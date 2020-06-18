Other bridges eyed for repair in South Florida

WPTV Contact 5 looked at US Department of Transportation Inspection Records and found four bridges in Palm Beach and St, Lucie Counties, three in Indian River County, and one in Martin County classified as “structurally deficient.” That means they are safe to drive over, but according to a large west coast construction firm, “have cracks, damage, wear, or other problems that if not monitored or fixed…could become worse and lead to failure in the future.”