PBIA flying high in cleanliness during pandemic

Palm Beach International Airport has taken several steps to make travelers feel more comfortable about flying to and from South Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks or other facial coverings are now required for airport employees and travelers.
There are also social distancing markings on the floor and on signs, hand sanitizers throughout the airport and new barriers at the ticket counters.
Among the additional cleaning and sanitization enhancements is the regular use of an electrostatic sprayer. New to the airport since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sprayer is used to ensure all touch points, bathrooms and the terminal are disinfected.
That's in addition to more janitorial staff.
The main terminal and concourses are closed each day between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. for a deep cleaning.
Before the pandemic, the bins used at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints used to be cleaned once a week. Now, though, they'll be cleaned three times a day.
Last week the airport saw its highest volume of travelers since March with 3,000 people in a day. It was in the low hundreds shortly after the virus brought everything to a halt.
Before the pandemic, the number of travelers at PBIA was 15,000 to 20,000 per day and 30,000 per day during the peak travel period.
Airport officials don't expect to see similar numbers until 2022 or 2023.
