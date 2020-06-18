Port Salerno restaurant closes temporarily amid spike in coronavirus cases

Manatee Island Bar and Grill restaurant in Port Salerno announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it will temporarily close due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
"The health and safety of the employees and guests at Manatee Island in Port Salerno is our highest priority," said the post.
The Facebook post said none of the staff is currently symptomatic and the closing is for precautionary reasons.
"We have been diligent in taking temperatures prior to work as well as continuing increased sanitation practices. We look forward to re-opening soon!"
