Shark bite victim flown to PBIA from the Bahamas

A person arrived at the Palm Beach International Airport Thursday evening after suffering a shark bite in the Bahamas, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Officials said that crews stationed at the airport were alerted at 5 p.m. that the patient was being flown from the Bahamas.
Fire Rescue Captain Pat Wehrle said the trauma alert patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No word on why the patient was flown to PBIA or what led up to the incident.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
