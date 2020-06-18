2 St. Lucie County deputies test positive for coronavirus

Two St. Lucie County deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus and are now under quarantine, Sheriff Ken Mascara announced on Thursday.
According to the sheriff, one deputy works on patrol and the other works in the county jail.
Both deputies are in self-isolation and are on administrative leave.
These are the first members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to test positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said.
"Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, one of my worst fears was that one of our employees would contract it," Sheriff Mascara said in a written statement. "Even with all the layers of precaution we have implemented, the virus has found its way into our agency."
Mascara added that the sheriff's office, along with the Florida Department of Health, are working to identify anyone who's recently come in contact with the infected deputies.
At this time, no other agency employees are out on administrative leave because of the coronavirus.
