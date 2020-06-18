Unlimited admission to 4 South Florida attractions goes on sale

For the tenth year in a row, the Summer Savings Pass is available. The pass gets ticket holders unlimited admission to four area attractions through Oct. 31, 2020. Participating attractions include Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Zoo Miami.
The passes are $59.99 for adults and $24.99 for children (ages 3 - 12). There are discounts for annual pass holders.
Normally, the pass allows access to the venues throughout the summer, but the attractions added additional time due to the delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Summer Savings Pass goes on sale on Saturday, June 20. The parks recommend checking their websites for hours, temporarily closed amenities due to the COVID-19 virus, and reservation requirements.
Scripps Only Content 2020