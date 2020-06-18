West Palm Beach chef continues to help feed those in need

"So the morning team comes in at 6 a.m., they do production, chill everything down. We have a prep team that comes in the middle of the day, preps for the next day. And then, our waiters became our packing teams so they come in the evening around 5 O'clock and they seal all the meals that are already chilled. They go into a box and get chilled overnight and the next morning the distribution team that helps the agencies get the meals they need out to their people," he said.