Woman arrested for reckless driving, crashing into cars at West Palm Beach gas station

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after an incident at a West Palm Beach gas station Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station located at 1840 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.
According to West Palm Beach police, Lynn Midlyn was driving recklessly and apparently tried to run over people, causing damage to several vehicles and the storefront.
Midlyn was arrested on six counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five counts of reckless driving, one count of vandalism and one count of resisting arrest without violence.
Police said the deadly weapon was Midlyn's vehicle.
