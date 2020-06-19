Company helps employees of other businesses get back to work

Liquivida Lounge's services already boost the immune systems of many corporation's employees, whether it be through vitamin intravenous drips or B-12 drops, but now it is launching a get-back-to-work program to boost those businesses that need guidance navigating COVID-19.
"Not only do companies have to struggle with the fact that they had to deal with a lockdown, but now they have to deal with the friction of getting back to work and potentially exposing employees to more coronavirus cases," Liquivida Lounge co-founder and chief marketing officer Emmanuel Trench said Friday.
Trench said not only does his company test employees of a business for the coronavirus, but it also provides antibody testing and testing to detect any other strains.
"At the end of the day, you know, you do need to be doing routine testing and you need to have a supplier in place," he said.
Joe Knapp is the senior vice president of Brown & Brown Insurance, one of the largest insurance brokers in the country. He said its local offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties didn't skip a beat with COVID-19. Employees immediately moved to working remotely, but getting back to the office will have to be handled carefully.
"There's all kinds of sources to get tested and there's all kinds of questions as to what's reliable and what's not reliable," he said.
Knapp said the company is looking to join Liquivida Lounge’s at-work program and sees the benefit of its clients joining as well.
"Obviously, health care is a very big concern, not only for selling the insurance, but making sure everyone stays safe and healthy," he said.
Trench said he tells businesses not to assume its employees are getting tested on their own or being proactive about antibody testing.
"I think what's happening is that some companies are taking it seriously more than others," Trench said. "So there's a wide range of disparity in between each, so there's no standard."
