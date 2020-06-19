Duffy’s announces reopening for some South Florida restaurants

Five Duffy's Sports Grill locations will open July 1. Those include Jupiter West, North Miami Beach, Cape Coral, Superplay in Port St. Lucie and North Palm Beach (PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1). There is no word on when the other 29 locations will open.
Statement from Duffy's Sports Grill
Florida's largest family-owned restaurant chain said it has expanded outdoor seating options and revamped curbside takeout and delivery.
New Health Safeguards
• Daily health screenings of all Team Players
• Additional Team Player health and safety training
• Providing facemasks and gloves for all Team Players
• Sanitizing stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant
• Limiting dine-in capacity and expanding outdoor patio seating options
• Maintaining social distancing practices between parties
• Single-use and contactless menus
• Disinfecting high touch surfaces continually
• Offering contactless curbside pickup for to-go orders
• Always ensuring compliance with CDC and local mandates
