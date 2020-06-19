Gov. DeSantis to give coronavirus update at Florida International University

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a visit to South Florida on Friday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Ernest R. Graham Center on the campus of Florida International University in Miami-Dade County at 12 p.m.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 89,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 3,104 deaths.
